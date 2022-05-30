Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

