Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock remained flat at $$11.09 on Monday. 5,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $363.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

