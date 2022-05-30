Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.65. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

