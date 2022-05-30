OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in OptimizeRx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 251.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 56,261 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 31.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after buying an additional 128,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.03 million, a P/E ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

