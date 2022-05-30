Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) vs. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Head to Head Analysis

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.04 $108.55 million $4.38 8.87 Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.39 $45.69 million $1.56 10.41

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.50%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 34.71% 14.81% 1.35% Bridgewater Bancshares 33.29% 15.34% 1.37%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.