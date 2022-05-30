Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) to Issue Dividend of €0.03 on June 24th

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
OGN opened at GBX 4.33 ($0.05) on Monday. Origin Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £5.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.79.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
