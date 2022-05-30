Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) to Issue Dividend of €0.03 on June 24th

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OGN opened at GBX 4.33 ($0.05) on Monday. Origin Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £5.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.79.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.