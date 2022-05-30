Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 56.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

