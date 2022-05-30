Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

