Osisko Development Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ODV stock opened at C$9.10 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$22.11. The stock has a market cap of C$433.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.22.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

