Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 33.9% in May

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 330,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 39.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

