Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.12 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

