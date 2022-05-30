Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. Partner Communications has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.