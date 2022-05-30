Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. Partner Communications has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

