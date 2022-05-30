Paul McGreevy Buys 148,868 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy bought 148,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,615.12 ($63,690.85).
Shares of VLG stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 32.50 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,394,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,992. Venture Life Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £40.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.26.
