Paul McGreevy Buys 148,868 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy bought 148,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,615.12 ($63,690.85).

Shares of VLG stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 32.50 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,394,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,992. Venture Life Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £40.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

About Venture Life Group (Get Rating)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.