Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.10 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

