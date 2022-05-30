PayPoint (LON:PAY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.32) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

PAY stock opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.11) on Monday. PayPoint has a one year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 742 ($9.34). The stock has a market cap of £389.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 612.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

