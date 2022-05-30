Peloton Interactive (PTON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $15.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $12.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $34.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $25.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $18.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $11.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $22.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $24.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $27.00.

4/20/2022 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

4/18/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PTON traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $14.51. 625,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,781. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Peloton Interactive Inc alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.