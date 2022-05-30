Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG opened at $116.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

