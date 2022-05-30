Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Up 43.6% in May

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

