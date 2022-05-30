Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ PWPPW opened at $1.00 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

