Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

