PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

NYSE:PKI traded up $9.53 on Monday, reaching $156.18. 41,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,005. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 187.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 41.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

