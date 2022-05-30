Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of ILPMF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Monday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.
About Permanent TSB Group
