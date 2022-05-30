Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Perpetual Energy (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.