Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

