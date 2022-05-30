Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 287,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,316. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

