PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PTALF opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

