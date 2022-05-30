Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 330 ($4.15) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.57 ($6.02).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 336.80 ($4.24) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.70.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($125,688.00).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

