Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.44.
Several research firms recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,385 shares in the company, valued at C$1,042,401.85. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,087 shares of company stock valued at $555,434.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
