P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.78 on Monday. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About P&F Industries (Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.