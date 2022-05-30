Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £6,609.98 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,609.98 ($8,317.58).
Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.32) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.63. The firm has a market cap of £111.54 million and a P/E ratio of -27.89. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.93 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45.
