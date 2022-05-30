Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £6,609.98 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,609.98 ($8,317.58).

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.32) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.63. The firm has a market cap of £111.54 million and a P/E ratio of -27.89. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.93 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Pharos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.