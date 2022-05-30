Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.67 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $28.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 billion to $30.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $32.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.