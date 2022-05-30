Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. 75,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,213. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 153.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

