PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PCN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $19.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
