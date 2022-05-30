PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.