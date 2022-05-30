Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 95,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.77 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

