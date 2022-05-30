Piper Sandler Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.
BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.
Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,995. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Big Lots (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
