Piper Sandler Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,995. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

