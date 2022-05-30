Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 34.5% in May

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PICC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICC. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

