Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $1.49 on Monday. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.