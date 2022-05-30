Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 13.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.