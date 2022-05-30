PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 39.2% in May

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $37.68. 492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.8117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

