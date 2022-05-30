PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,185. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

