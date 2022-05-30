PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

