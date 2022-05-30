PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

