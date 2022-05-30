Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Critical Survey

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming -26.65% -19.98% -14.49%

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million 2.25 -$41.53 million ($0.31) -7.19

Premier Exhibitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Exhibitions and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.74%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Premier Exhibitions (Get Rating)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and ‘Bodies…The Exhibition' and ‘Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages ‘Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; ‘Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and ‘The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

