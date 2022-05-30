Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

