Pro-Dex (PDEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX):

5/29/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Pro-Dex had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Pro-Dex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDEX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Get Pro-Dex Inc alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.