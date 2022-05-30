Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,036 shares of company stock worth $2,706,164. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

