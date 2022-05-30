Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $34.14. 56,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. Progyny has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,448 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,705. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

