Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. 56,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,448 shares of company stock worth $11,226,705. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

