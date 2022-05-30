ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE PUMP opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

