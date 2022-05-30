Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Proto Labs stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $98.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
