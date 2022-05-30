Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $98.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

