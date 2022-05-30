Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will post $12.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.03 billion and the lowest is $12.29 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $52.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.23 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.